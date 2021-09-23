No plans of quitting BJP: MLA

BJP MLA B Harshavardhan said that he has no plans of quitting BJP and no reasons to join Congress party.

In a communication, he said, “I have no plans to quit BJP. I am the first person to ensure BJP’s victory in Nanjungud Assembly segment.” The MLA has stated that a lot of developments have been taking place in the constituency. “The state government is cooperative and there is no reason to quit BJP,” he said.