No plans of quitting BJP: MLA

BJP MLA B Harshavardhan said that he has no plans of quitting BJP and no reasons to join Congress party.
In a communication, he said, “I have no plans to quit BJP. I am the first person to ensure BJP’s victory in Nanjungud Assembly segment.” The MLA has stated that a lot of developments have been taking place in the constituency. “The state government is cooperative and there is no reason to quit BJP,” he said.
