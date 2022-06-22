North Karnataka will be state after 2024 Lok Sabha election: Umesh Katti

Forest, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Umesh Katti said that 50 new states will come into existence after the 2024 Lok Sabha election and North Karnataka too will become a separate state.

Katti visited Belagavi Bar Association on Wednesday. In his address, he said, based on population bigger states would be bifurcated and 50 new states would come into existence after the 2024 Lok Sabha election with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the initiative. Maharashtra would be split into 3 states, Uttar Pradesh into 4 and Karnataka into 2.

He said, "We all need to undertake movement for a separate state of North Karnataka and there should be no doubts about the new state coming into being. Bengaluru has reached saturation point with many problems like traffic and others being witnessed. We have to spend 1 hour to cross a distance of 10 km and one could reach the same distance by walking earlier than vehicles."

"There were many IT/BT companies in Bengaluru and more weren’t needed. People from North Karnataka were working in companies in Bengaluru," he added.

The minister also stated that there was scope for development of North Karnataka region. "We have Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi and Karnataka High Court Bench in Dharwad. International airport will come up at Kittur soon. New state will facilitate development of North Karnataka region".

Belagavi Bar Association President Prabhu Yatnatti, Hanmant Kongali, M B Zirali, R P Patil, Jagadish Sawant and others were present.