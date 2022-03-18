1 dead as untimely rains in parts of state wreak havoc

One dead as untimely rains in parts of Karnataka wreak havoc

A tree came crashing down on an electricity supply wire killing a monkey and disrupting power supply at a village in Haveri

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 01:15 ist
It also rained in Hubballi for 20 minutes. Credit: DH Photo

Untimely rains wreaked havoc in parts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts, besides leaving one person dead on Friday.

Ravi Neelappa Bolammanavar (48), a resident of Kondoji village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district was killed in lightning strike. The incident occurred when was offering fodder to cattle. He was rushed to community health centre at Akkialur, but he was declared dead on arrival. 

A tree came crashing down on an electricity supply wire killing a monkey and disrupting power supply. About 15 electricity poles collapsed at villages in the taluk. 

Amusement cradles installed as part of Marikambadevi temple broke away due to gusty winds at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district after it began raining around 5.50 pm. Roof-top sheets of many stalls near the temple were blown away damaging materials and destroying eatables. Hundreds of people took shelter at various structures.

A tree came crashing down at Mundgod town affecting vehicular movement for a while.

Chikkamagaluru district received heavy rains coupled with gusty winds around evening. People welcomed the downpour as it provided relief from scorching summer heat. An average rainfall of 15 mm has been recorded.

Areca trees broke due to gusty winds. Trees fell on electricity lines in some places. 

It also rained in Hubballi for 20 minutes, at Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district and Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district.

Rainfall
Karnataka
Dharwad
haveri
Uttara Kannada
Chikkamagaluru

