One more tests COVID-19 positive in Dakshina Kannada

A 42 –year-old man who was the secondary contact of P 1233 has been tested positive for COVID 19, in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday.

The man is being treated at the designated COVID-19 hospital in Mangaluru. With this, DK has registered a total of 66 positive cases with 34 active cases.

P 1233 was a 30-year-old man who had inter-state travel history from Maharashtra, said DK DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

While Udupi district has registered 18 positive cases. The 14 cases have inter-state travel history from Maharashtra. While two have been tested positive after returning from the containment zone and the contacts of the other two are being traced by the health officials.

Kodagu district registered its third COVID-19 case after a 26-year-old man from Somwarpet was tested positive. The man was a bank employee in Mumbai and had returned to the district via Sampaje check post on May 20. After testing him at Sampaje check post, he was directly admitted to COVID-19 hospital in Madikeri.

The condition of the patient is said to be stable. Kodagu DC Annies Kanmani Joy said that the man has not come in contact with others in the district and the people need not panic, said Annies Kanmani Joy.