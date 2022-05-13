Padma Shri awardee Sukri Bommagowda discharged from hospital

Padma Shri awardee Halakki tribal folk artiste Sukri Bommagowda was discharged on Friday from a hospital in Mangaluru where she was undergoing treatment for the last six days.
Sukri was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on May 7 following breathing difficulties. Later, she underwent a minor cardiac procedure and recovered. In the meantime, the state government has promised to meet the expenses of her treatment.
Sukri Bommagowda returned to her house in Ankola along with Moolatva Foundation's Prakash Kotian and Kalpana Kotian in their car.
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Calling men ‘bald’ sexual harassment, UK tribunal rules
How to delete personal information from Google Search
Why holding back the urge to poop can hurt you
DH Radio | EVs on fire: A few safety tips
Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s
Building prosperous villages
Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns
Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years