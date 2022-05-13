Padma Shri awardee Sukri Bommagowda discharged from hospital

Padma Shri awardee Halakki tribal folk artiste Sukri Bommagowda was discharged on Friday from a hospital in Mangaluru where she was undergoing treatment for the last six days.

Sukri was admitted to a private hospital in Mangaluru on May 7 following breathing difficulties. Later, she underwent a minor cardiac procedure and recovered. In the meantime, the state government has promised to meet the expenses of her treatment.

Sukri Bommagowda returned to her house in Ankola along with Moolatva Foundation's Prakash Kotian and Kalpana Kotian in their car.