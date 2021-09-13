Pall of gloom descends on Congress offices after Oscar Fernandes' demise

A pall of gloom descended on the Udupi district Congress office in Udupi and Mangaluru following the death of their charismatic leader Oscar Fernandes.

His close aide M A Gafoor and family members remained inconsolable throughout the day. They could not come to terms with the fact that their beloved leader, whose political career spanned for more than five decades, was no more.

The congress office in Brahmagiri wore a deserted look with all leaders rushing to Mangaluru in order to catch a glimpse of their favourite leader.

"Regardless of political differences, the soft-spoken Oscar was like by all. During his political career he had earned more friends than enemies and was rightly dubbed as "person without hatred," Congress leaders in Udupi declared.

Ashta mutt seers, observing Chaturmasya, declared that Oscar's death is a huge loss to the political fraternity and temple town.

Oscar, according to Udyavar Nagesh, a confidante of the late leader said, "He was the epitome of simplicity and words are insufficient to express the leader's good deeds."

Molahalli Jayasheela Shetty (who had worked as Managing Director of Brahmavara Sugar Factory when Oscar was serving as President) recollected that a record 1.43 lakh tonnes of sugarcane were crushed. He had struggled to get the works done at the factory, Shetty recollected.

MLA U T Khader highlighting the contributions of Oscar Fernandes said, "It was Oscar Fernandes as Union Minister for Road Transport and Highway who gave the nod for concreting the Shiradi Ghat stretch which was riddled with potholes. As an MP, he had played a pivotal role in rolling out the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, considered as the flagship programme of the UPA government."

Following opposition for the acquisition of land for the Konkan Railway project, Oscar as MP had visited villages and had convinced landowners to support the ambitious railway project.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka M Veerappa Moily, condoling the death of Oscar, described Oscar as a great builder of the party, a great motivator and committed to party ideals.

"Many leaders of today were nurtured by him," he stressed.

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in his condolence declared Oscar Fernandes as a good friend who supported the cause against child labour.

"I remember him as a hardworking minister who never hesitated to meet people in the middle of the night in his office.

"Prayers for the departed soul."

Oscar's Jolly club

Oscar Fernandes since his college going-days was involved in social activities. He, along with like-minded friends, had launched ‘Jolly Club’. When post-matric results declined to below 18% in 1958, many students from Udupi had failed to clear their examinations. Oscar through the club motivated these students to study. As a result, the overall pass results improved within three years, the friends recollected. When Ajjarakadu area in Udupi faced acute shortage of water in 1960s, he supplied water to people continuously for over three years.

