Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsava to be simple, traditional, virtual

Panchalinga Darshana Mahotsava of Talkad in T Narsipura taluk will be celebrated on the lines of Mysuru Dasara. It will be simple, traditional and virtual.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, in a preliminary meeting with the officials concerned, at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here, he said that the Panchalinga Darshana will be simple and live streaming facility will be done for the devotees, due to the Covid-19 crisis. “I have spoken to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard,” he said.

Panchalinga Darshana is celebrated once in five, seven, nine and 12 years, on the full moon day in the month of Karthika. The event will commence on December 10 and will conclude on December 19, this year. The actual Panchalinga Darshana will be on December 14.

The minister said, “A team of health professionals should be constituted and the team has to give report after visiting Talkad.”

The minister directed the officials to take up emergency work, as it is not possible to execute all the works.

Somashekar said, “The number of people, to be part of the event, will be decided based on the report of the technical team, which comprises, the superintendent of police.”

The minister asked the authorities to prepare an estimation of expenses for the event. The proposal will be submitted to the state government through the district administration. The expenses of illumination, road repair works, UGD works should be included in the list, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri opined, it is better to celebrate Panchalinga Darshana virtually on the lines of Dasara. The devotees can watch the event from their house.

The officials informed that Rs 12 crore was sanctioned for the event in 2013 and Rs 6.78 crore was spent while, Rs 5.58 crore is pending. The government has ordered to spend the money on the development of the temples in Talkad.