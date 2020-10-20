Panchalinga Darshana may be a simple affair

Panchalinga Darshana of Talkad is celebrated once in five, seven, nine and 12 years, on the full moon day in the month of Karthika.

Panchalinga Darshana will commence on December 10 and will conclude on December 19, this year. The actual Panchalinga Darshana will be on December 14.

The devotees and residents of the village are disappointed, as the authorities have not conducted any meeting in connection with the festival, which is just over a month away.

After a preliminary meeting in June, attended over by District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar, MLA Ashwin Kumar and the then deputy commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, no further steps have been taken, either to hold a meeting or to begin preparations in connection with Panchalinga Darshan.

No development works, like laying of roads and providing basic amenities have not been initiated. MLA Ashwin Kumar has hinted that the Covid impact may result in a simple Panchalinga Darshan this year.

He said that most of the religious programmes have been toned down, with the Covid fear haunting the government.

However, he had assured of holding a meeting with the district in-charge minister after Dasara, on the preparations.