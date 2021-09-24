Parts of Mysore Palace get new coat of paint for Dasara

Authorities are eager to ensure that Mysuru Palace, the cynosure of the nine-day festival, will live up to its reputation though Mysuru Dasara is going to be a low-key affair.

Some parts of the Palace are being spruced up for the celebration with a new coat of paint, minor restoration and beautification works. The Palace will be decked up and the structure will be illuminated during Dasara festival.

In order to ensure speedy completion of the works, the authorities have taken up the works in three categories. While painting, restoration and patch works are taken up under civil works, replacement of bulbs, maintenance of sound and light units are done under electric works and the horticulture department has taken up gardening.

Painters are at work on some parts of the main building and interiors of the Palace. Minor repair and plastering of walls have commenced at Balarama, Jayarama and Jayamarthanda gates of the palace. The lift, a few rooms and heritage grills are being painted. Works at even the residential part of the erstwhile royal family have been taken up.

The authorities are concentrating more on lighting. Electricians have taken up annual maintenance of the electric circuits, bulbs and other units. The heritage light poles, five light poles and sound and light units are also being painted and minor works are being carried out.

According to officials, a large number of incandescent golden hue bulbs used to illuminate the Palace will be replaced with new ones. The palace will be illuminated with one lakh bulbs and nearly 15% of them will be replaced.

The horticulture department has planned to arrange flowering plants on the Palace premises. The authorities have planned to display more than 1,000 plants to add life to the palace.