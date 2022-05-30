PM Modi to perform Yoga in front of Mysuru Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the mass Yoga programme in front of Mysuru Palace on June 21 as part of International Day of Yoga, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said here on Monday.

“Preparations are underway for the programme. Mysuru is the first South Indian city state to host the PM for the mass Yoga programme,” he told reporters.

Joshi, who holds the coal portfolio, denied any shortage of coal in the country. He said that efforts were on to stock coal as mining would come to a halt due to monsoon.

“We have a stock of 7.4 crore tonnes. The government will ensure that there are no problems due to coal shortage.”

On textbooks revision row in state, he said, “What we teach is India’s true history. We don’t teach the history of leftists. There is a need to teach the country’s true history to children. Some elements are creating controversies in the wake of upcoming elections.”