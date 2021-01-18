Prajavani Quiz zonal prelims tomorrow

Prajavani Quiz, the students’ favourite quiz championship focusing on current affairs and general knowledge, will kickstart from January 20 in Mysuru.

Daksha PU College is the associate sponsor for the event for Mysuru Zone. Due to the current pandemic, the seventh edition of PV Quiz - consisting of preliminary, zonal and grand finale rounds will be held online.

All students from class 5 to 10 can participate in the quiz. The participation is in individual capacity and not in teams. Students can take the quiz between 5 pm and 8 pm on January 20. The duration of the test is 35 minutes and students can attempt the quiz only once. The top six winners will take part in the Mysuru zonal finals scheduled for February 4.

The grand finale of winners from seven zones is scheduled for February 20 in Bengaluru. The top three winners will take home Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively and there are prizes for zonal-level winners too.

Interested students can scan the QR code below or login to quiz.prajavani.net for registration. For queries, call 7338018541.