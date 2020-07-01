Prayer services in Udupi dioceses to resume from July 6

Udupi diocese has decided to allow churches in its jurisdiction to hold mass and prayer services from July 6, said Udupi Bishop Rev Dr Gerald Lobo.

He said even though the Government of Karnataka had allowed the churches, which were barred from having any communitarian religious celebrations due to Covid-19 pandemic, to resume worship and other activities from June 8, considering the health and safety of our people as of paramount importance, the United Christian Forum for Human Rights, Udupi had decided not to conduct common worship and other religious activities in the churches of Udupi district till June 30.

The Forum which met at Udupi Bishop’s house to discuss the further course of action decided to allow services to resume from July 6.

“As the faithful are without the Holy Mass/ Worship for nearly a hundred days, most of them are yearning for spiritual nourishment. The Covid-19 situation is worsening day by day. The only alternative we have is to learn to live with the virus with all the precautions. The government has allowed most activities in the state. However, the Sundays beginning with July 5 will be under lockdown as a precautionary measure. Based on this rationale, it has been decided that the churches of Udupi diocese will be opened for people to participate in the mass/ worship from July 6. The parish priests shall discuss with the Parish Pastoral Council with regard to the mandatory guidelines before resuming the masses,” said the Bishop.

Due to the lockdown norms in Karnataka, Sunday Mass/ Worship (including Saturday evening) cannot be celebrated for people till August 2. Once the lockdown is lifted, masses on Sundays can be resumed. Churches falling inside containment zones should wait till the situation is improved and only then after discussing with the Parish Pastoral Council members may resume weekday masses/ worship, he added.

The parish priests/ pastors should supervise the arrangements for the celebration of masses and should be responsible to adhere to the mandatory norms laid down by the Centre, State and district administrations.

The churches had remained closed since March 22 in Udupi district.