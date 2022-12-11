Preparations under way for International Cultural Jamboree

Come December 21, all roads lead to Moodbidri. The 25th seven-day International Cultural Jamboree with the theme, "Culture for Youth Solidarity", being organised at Alva’s Education institution premises is the first International Cultural Jamboree to be organised in India. 17 national-level jamborees have been organised in India and Karnataka had hosted three national jamborees in the past.

Preparations in progress

With just a week left for the jamboree, preparations have picked up pace. "The amphitheatre with 250-foot-wide stage will help students view the cultural programmes from all angles," District Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides Dr M Mohan Alva said and added that amphitheatre has a capacity to accommodate 50,000 students at a time. Skilled workers were seen preparing the adventure base for Scouts and Guides who will be participating in balancing act, net climbing, monkey bridge, plank walk, tyre wall climbing, sky cycling and so on. Zipline and high ropes are the adventure base's specialties.

Jamboree an experimental blend

A record number of 50,000 Scouts, Guides, Rovers, Rangers from all over the country and also from 10 foreign countries will take part. Jamboree is a large gathering of uniformed Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers. Besides exhibiting their talents and culture, they will also render community service. Besides students, around 10,000 unit leaders and 3000 volunteers will take part in the jamboree. Dr Alva said this jamboree is an experimental blending of needs of present generations, post-pandemic challenges and to keep core values intact. For the first time, campers will stay in 48 hostels of Alva’s educational institutions. In previous jamborees, students had stayed in tents.

Cleanliness drive

"Students participating in the jamboree will be involved in a cleanliness drive planned on all eight roads leading to Moodbidri. The drive will cover 165 kms under the theme ‘namma samskriti swaccha samskriti,” Dr Alva informed. Jamboree for the first time will have krishi mela (12 acres), science mela, swadesh mela, book fair, kala mela, flower show among others, Dr Alva added. Krishi mela aims to familiarise students on how vegetables are cultivated. Star gazing is one among the attractions at the science mela being organised with the support of ISRO, DRDO, HAL and IISc, Dr Alva said.

Artists will showcase their skills with wood, clay, metal and canvas at Kala mela. Organisers said 300 among 10000 photographs had been selected for exhibition. The food fair will have a variety of food delicacies from across the country. Dr Alva said stress is on showcasing the culture, in particular folk, classical music and dance. Artistes of international repute will present cultural programmes during the jamboree. 30 street artistes from Kolkata and well-known magician Kudroli Ganesh will engage children with magic tricks in the campus. The puppet show by the Uppinakudru will be another attraction.

Forest experience

About 10 acres of land is being recreated as a forest. The participants while walking through the forest, named after scientist L C Soans, will experience the culture of tribes, hear chirping of birds and witness mini waterfalls. The International Cultural Jamboree is being organised to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence and to showcase ‘Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat,’ to the participants. Resource persons from World Organization of the Scout Movement will create awareness among students on sustainable goals of United Nations, Dr Alva said.

Special Invitees

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot had confirmed his participation during the inaugural of jamboree. World Organization of the Scout Movement Secretary General Ahmad Alhendawi and Regional Director, Asia Pacific J R C Panglinan will arrive for the first time to India to witness the jamboree. "PMO has made queries about the Jamboree. If the Prime Minister attends the event, we will be happy," he said.

Rs 10 crore sanctioned

The government had sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the jamboree. The expenses will be around Rs 35 crore. “The government has promised to release additional money in a phased manner,” Dr M Mohan Alva said.