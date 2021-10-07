President Kovind inaugurates teaching hospital in Chamarajanagar

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the 400-bed Teaching Hospital of Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), in the presence of Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in Chamarajanagar on Thursday.

The President, who was on a private visit to B R Hill temple, in Yalandur taluk, travelled to Chamarajanagar via helicopter. He was received by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other dignitaries at the helipad.

The President drew huge applause when he addressed the gathering in Kannada, saying he is very happy to visit Karnataka and to be with the people here. He said that the event gained importance as it was being inaugurated on the first day of auspicious Navaratri. He also recalled the contributions of Mysuru Kings to the education and welfare of the people and described Jayachamaraja Wadiyar as Monarch-democrat.

The teaching hospital is a perfect example of unity in diversity and represents mini India, as students from Jammu and Kashmir from the North, Assam in North-East and southern states are studying here, he said.

50% women students

The President expressed happiness over 50% of medical students and 60% of nursing students are women. There are 750 medical students and out of the 300 are women. The daughters of India are taking great strides, which reflects progressive India marching ahead in the 21st century, he said.

He also lauded CIMS for ranking third place for the successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme, in 2021.

Healthcare

Need of the hour is to take health services to the remotest corners of the country, he said. He urged the CIMS to make affordable health available to immediate neighbours. We can build an Atmanirbhar Bharat only when our technology, human resources and access come together, he opined.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: