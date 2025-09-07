<p>Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her father here after she opposed her marriage to a man against her wishes, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused Gayyur then himself reached the police station on Saturday and informed police about the crime.</p>.11-year-old rape victim gives birth in Bareilly; baby dies.<p>Circle Officer (city) Siddharth K Misra on Sunday told reporters that police have registered a case of murder against Gayyur (48) and arrested him on Saturday night.</p>.<p>The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem.</p>.<p>Locals claimed that the girl wanted to marry another man but her parents was opposed to it and fixed her match with someone else. </p>