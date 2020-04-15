Progressive farmer builds treehouse to maintain social distancing

The issue of social distancing to contain Covid-19, came in handy for a lecturer-cum-progressive farmer to relive a childhood dream of many, by building a treehouse at Nadumane in Punchappadi village of Savanur in Puttur taluk.

Vivek Alva serves as a lecturer at K S Gowa ITI at Ninthikallu in Sullia and is also a progressive farmer.

“Keeping the rule of social distancing in mind, I have built a treehouse in the mini forest developed by me near my house six years ago. It helps me to enjoy nature and hone my creativity as well," said Alva.

The treehouse is also creating awareness among people on the need to maintain social distancing and to contain Covid-19.

The treehouse is located at a height of 18 feet from the ground (3X3 metre width). For safety, shadow net and tarpaulin were both used. A ladder has been placed to reach the treehouse and recharge bulbs had been used to illuminate it after dusk.

Even a bird's nest and flower pots had been placed to give the treehouse a refreshing look. With the help of an assistant, the tree hut was constructed within a week.