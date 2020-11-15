Rai accuses Bantwal MLA of illegal red bauxite extraction

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik after availing permit for laterite stone quarry at Thenka Edapadavu in the name of his wife Usha Naik had supplied red bauxite to cement industries in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, former minister B Ramanath Rai alleged on Saturday.

“A few weeks ago I had reported that a relative of a sitting MLA was engaged in the illegal extraction of red bauxite. I also had written to Chief Secretary of Karnataka to conduct a detailed probe into the illegal extraction of Red Bauxite,” he said. But MLA Rajesh Naik in a recent press meet had claimed that the allegations were baseless and had directed Rai to submit documents to prove his allegations.

Rai said Usha R Naik had availed permit for laterite stone quarry at Thenka Edapadavu. But red bauxite was supplied to cement firms in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh since May 2019. This has been proved with the trip sheet issued by mines department. “Why laterite stones need to be supplied to cement factories ?" he asked and alleged that with help of permit red bauxite was supplied illegally.

Rai also accused a PDO of a gram panchayat being in nexus with the MLA. The PDO had given permit for levelling 6.26 acres of land and 14,000 tone red bauxite was supplied illegally to the cement firms in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, in the name of the PDO.

Reacting to the allegations, MLA Rajesh Naik said that the allegations are politically motivated.