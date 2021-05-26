Regret helping BJP come to power: A H Vishwanath

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath continued his tirade against his party leaders and the state government, opposing the sale of 3,667 acres of land to Jindal Group at a throwaway price. The MLC also demanded the cabinet members to reject the government’s decision.

In a press conference here, on Wednesday, Vishwanath said, “B S Yediyurappa had opposed the sale of land when he was the Opposition leader in the coalition government and protested in the house. But, now he has decided to sell it. I regret for supporting the BJP to come to power.”

According to Vishwanath, one acre land costs Rs 1 crore but, the government quote is Rs 1.12 lakh per acre of land. The cabinet members must oppose the government’s decision in the session on May 27, he demanded. He also suggested the government to lease the land instead of selling it.

Condemning the Leader of Opposition party Siddaramaiah and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Vishwanath asked, “Why you are quiet over the issue. Have you taken any kick back? Is it the way to protect the land of the state?”

BJP MLAs Uday Garudachar, Basavanagouda Yatnal, Aravinda Bellada, Poornima and others have expressed objection and also brought the issue to the notice of Union government, he said.

Vishwanath also alleged that Yediyurappa continued the lockdown to protect his position.