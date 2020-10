A rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death at Bogodi near Melkar in Bantwal on Friday. The deceased is Umar Farooq alias Chenna Farooq (26).

Miscreants attacked him when he was travelling on his bike. Though locals rushed him to hospital, he breathed his last on the way. There are several cases registered against him in Bantwal Town Police station and other stations in the district.

SP B M Laxmi Prasad, DySP Valentine D'Souza and others visited the spot.