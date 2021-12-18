Sangolli Rayanna's statue vandalised in Belagavi

Miscreants vandalised the statue of Sangolli Rayanna installed at Kanakdas Colony in Angol suburb in the early hours of Saturday. The incident came to light at dawn.

Miscreants damaged the statue and its sword and shield were lying next to it. As reports of the statue being damaged spread, residents from the area rushed to the spot resulting in a tense situation.

Residents condemning the attack staged a sit-in protest in front of Tilakwadi police station demanding action against those responsible for showing disrespect to the national hero.

They blocked the entry to the police station and raised slogans in support of their demands. The sit-in protest in front of the police station was withdrawn after police officials assured that action would be taken against the miscreants and that they would be nabbed.

