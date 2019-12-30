Sec 144 in K'taka's Balmuri, Yedamuri ahead of New Year

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Dec 30 2019, 12:33pm ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2019, 12:33pm ist
Balmuri. (DH File photo)

In an effort to prevent loss of lives due to drowning in River Cauvery at Balmuri and Yedamuri, Tahsildar M V Roopa has clamped prohibitory orders for 24 hours at these spots from 6 am on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2020.

Balmuri and Yedamuri are popular picnic spots in Srirangapatna taluk and they attract a large number of youths, especially for New Year revelry.

According to police, 46 people have died due to drowning from 2013. The Tahsildar has issued prohibitory orders following a request by the KRS police.

Police have warned of legal action against those violating the norms.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
river cauvery
Comments (+)
 