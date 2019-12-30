Sec 144 in K'taka's Balmuri, Yedamuri ahead of New Year

In an effort to prevent loss of lives due to drowning in River Cauvery at Balmuri and Yedamuri, Tahsildar M V Roopa has clamped prohibitory orders for 24 hours at these spots from 6 am on December 31 to 6 am on January 1, 2020.

Balmuri and Yedamuri are popular picnic spots in Srirangapatna taluk and they attract a large number of youths, especially for New Year revelry.

According to police, 46 people have died due to drowning from 2013. The Tahsildar has issued prohibitory orders following a request by the KRS police.

Police have warned of legal action against those violating the norms.