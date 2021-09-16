Shivamogga: Accused consumes glass pieces fearing arrest

Shivamogga: Man consumes glass pieces fearing arrest

DHNS
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fearing the arrest by police, a 22-year old man, accused in four cases including robbery, reportedly assaulted a policeman and consumed glass pieces of a bike's mirror at Vinobnagar in the city on Wednesday. 

According to police, Roopesh (22) was wanted in four cases. Despite issuing notices to him to appear before the court for hearing, he had not come once. So, the court had issued arrest warrant against him. Acting on tip-off, police constable rushed to Shubha Mangala convention hall and tried to nab him.

Fearing the arrest, he pushed police into the drain and consumed glass pieces of the bike's mirror after breaking it. Local people took both of them were taken to the hospital. Vinobnagar police registered one more case against him. 

