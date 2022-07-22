Restrictions lifted at Bharachukki falls

Shut down amid rising water levels, Barachukki falls reopens to tourists

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • Jul 22 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 21:49 ist

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal issued orders on Friday lifting the restrictions to visit the Bharachukki falls with immediate effect. 

It may be mentioned that the DC issued orders banning visitors to the Bharachukki and Hogenakkal falls on July 13 due to a rise in water levels, as a precautionary measure; much to the disappointment of a large number of tourists from across the districts.

 

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Chamarajangar
Barachukki Falls

