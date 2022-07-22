Shut down amid rising water levels, Barachukki falls reopens to tourists

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal issued orders on Friday lifting the restrictions to visit the Bharachukki falls with immediate effect.
It may be mentioned that the DC issued orders banning visitors to the Bharachukki and Hogenakkal falls on July 13 due to a rise in water levels, as a precautionary measure; much to the disappointment of a large number of tourists from across the districts.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube