Simple Dasara not a new phenomenon

Simple Dasara or cancellation of Dasara is not a new phenomenon, since its adoption by the Wadiyar kings of Yadu Dynasty, in 1610.

Mysuru Dasara celebrations, a continuation of tradition, was started by Raja Wadiyar in Srirangapatna, the then capital of the erstwhile Mysuru state, in 1610. Only he celebrated the maiden Dasara despite the death of his only surviving son Narasaraja Wadiyar, on the eve of Navaratri.

It is believed that Dasara celebrations were allowed as a low-key affair when Hyder Ali (1761-1782) was a dictator. However, during Tipu Sultan's term (1782-1799), it is learnt that there were no such festivities.

In 1816, when Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was the ruler, Mysore State experienced severe famine. So there was no celebration. Even during the World War II, when Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar were the rulers, there were no celebrations, as there used to be ‘blackouts’.

After Independence, Dasara festivities were skipped due to various reasons. With the withdrawal of privy purse to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar in 1970, his public celebration of Dasara was stopped.

Thus, in 1970, a group of like-minded citizens like D Jayadevaraja Urs, industrialist F K Irani of Ideal Jawa, Na Nagalingaswamy and B C Lingaiah continued the celebrations, on their own. In 1971, a delegation of citizens apprised then chief minister D Devaraja Urs about the significance of the festival and got government support. Immediately, in 1972, the procession was not held, due to drought. It was a drought in 1973 also. In 1974 Jayachamaraja Wadiyar died on September 23. However, his supporters took out simple processions in 1973 and 1974.

The State government-sponsored the Dasara celebrations, limited to Jamboo Savari, for the first time in 1975. Again in 1977, there was no Dasara celebration, due to a students’ agitation.

Similarly, in 1983, 1992 and 1997 there was an austere celebration, due to famine. In 1997, MLA S A Ramadass organised a people's Dasara, by mobilising funds from people and also voluntary participation of artistes. In 2000, kidnap of actor Dr Rajkumar by forest brigand Veerappan affected Dasara. Dasara was a simple affair in 2001 and 2002 due to earthquake in Gujarat and drought in Karnataka respectively.

In 2011 and 2012 also, it was celebrated in a simple manner, due to drought. Again in 2015 and 2016, the celebrations were scaled-down, in view of drought and a spate of farmers’ suicide. After a long gap, in 2017, Dasara celebrations became normal. Covid-19 has cast a shadow again, in 2020.