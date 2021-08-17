Solar parks to be set up at Koppal, Bagalkot & Aurad: Khuba

Solar parks at Koppal, Bagalkot & Aurad: Khuba

He said initial cost for producing one megawatt unit will be around Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4 crore

Union Minister of State for renewable energy, chemicals and fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba said on Tuesday that solar parks will be set up at Koppal, Bagalkot and Aurad of Bidar district of the state at a cost of Rs 4,800 crore with a private partnership.

Speaking at a press meet here, he said initial cost for producing one megawatt unit will be around Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4 crore. A total of 1,200 megawatt-hour power will be produced in each plant.

About 15,000 acres of land in Koppal and 9,600 acres in Bagalkot have already been identified and land will be leased from the farmers in Aurad for 25 years and Rs 25,000 will be paid for each acre. Tender has already been invited to set up the parks, the minister explained.

The National Solar Policy will also be revised. A order will be issued to the electricity companies to invariably buy power to be produced from solar parks. The aim of the plants is to supply uninterrupted and quality power supply to the consumers, he added.

