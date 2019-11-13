Star Air begin booking for KIA-Kalaburagi services

Star Air, a part of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, started booking tickets to operate flights between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi and vice versa.

Within a few minutes after booking started, a total of 48 people have booked the flight and only two seats were left on Wednesday evening.

The maiden flight takes off from Kempegowda International Airport on November 22 at 12.20 pm and lands at Kalaburagi airport at 1.25 pm. In return journey, it departs at 1.55 pm from Kalaburagi and lands at Bengaluru at 3 pm.

Star Air director Shrenik Ghodawat announced the flight operation through his twitter account. "The flight operation will be held three days in a week and a call will be taken to operate flight every day on demand", he told.

Base fare per passenger is Rs 2,800 and fare (dynamic price) is likely to be hiked as per the demand. The interested passengers can book the ticket by visiting https://starair.in.

MP Dr Umesh Jadhav, MLC B G Patil, Hyderabad Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HKCCI) Amarnath Patil reserved their tickets.

Indigo to start booking soon: Indigo airlines will soon start ticket booking between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. After which, the flight operation to Hindon and Tirupati will begin.

HKCCI President Amarnath Patil urged that flight operation between Kalaburagi and Mumbai and Hyderabad should be commenced as businessmen from this region will often fly to these metros.