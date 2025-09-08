Menu
Lady Gaga named artist of the year at MTV's Video Music Awards

Gaga's win prevented Beyonce or Swift from emerging as the most-honored artist in VMA history. The pair remain tied at 30 VMAs each.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 01:51 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 01:51 IST
