Strange sounds, vibrations trigger panic in Vijayapura villages

Strange loud sounds, accompanied by vibrations, from the ground for the past one month have triggered fear among the residents of Malghan, Masuti, and Kalagurki in Kolhar taluk and Managoli of Basavana Bagewadi taluk.

The villagers have grown worried over the frequent loud sound from beneath the ground, followed by vibrations/mild tremors for five to six seconds. Many mud houses in the said villages have developed cracks due to the vibrations.

Initially, this strange phenomenon would occur once in two or three days. Now, it occurs every day. The people are scared to sleep in their houses, fearing a major tremor, say the panic-stricken villagers

Mahantesh Biradar, a resident of Malghan told DH, “On Saturday, we heard a loud sound and a big jolt. Kitchen utensils fell down from shelves in several houses. This strange phenomenon has created fear among the villagers.”

Villagers are more worried about the fact that the Kudgi NTPC plant and Almatti reservoir are in the close vicinity.

Malghan villagers attribute the loud sounds and vibrations to a massive pit being built on 900 acres to store fly ash at Kudgi thermal plant. However, there is no clarity on the sounds from beneath the ground.

Even the district administration is finding an answer to this strange phenomenon.