Students from Dakshina Kannada excel in CET

Students from Dakshina Kannada district have excelled in CET, according to results made public on Monday.

Out of the top 10 ranks, six ranks in BSc agriculture, Bachelor of Veterinary Science, BNYS and BPharma and D Pharma were secured by students of Expert PU College. Reetham B from Expert PU College had secured second rank in BSc Agriculture, third rank in Bachelor of Veterinary Science, third rank in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) and 10th rank in BPharma.

While Thejas from the same college had secured fourth rank in BSc Agriculture, Sanjana Kamath Panchmal from Expert PU college had secured seventh rank in BSc Agriculture. Sujnan R Shetty from Alva’s PU College in Moodbidri had secured fifth rank in BSc Agriculture.

Sathvik G Bhat from Excellent Science and Commerce PU College in Moodbidri had secured eighth rank in BNYS, seventh rank in Bachelor of Veterinary Science.

Reetham B from Kolar who studied in Mangaluru said that he was happy over his results in CET. “It was consistency in studies which helped me to excel. As my focus is on MBBS, I am waiting for NEET results. The mock tests which the college used to conduct frequently helped me a lot to prepare for the entrance exam. The teachers were also very supportive and would motivate us regularly. All the doubts were cleared via WhatsApp during the online classes.”

Sujnan Shetty from Kundapura said; “I am happy that I am in the top 10 in BSc agriculture. I had not even checked CET results. My focus is on NEET results which I am eagerly awaiting for. I used to study whatever was taught in the classrooms daily. It was hard work, guidance from the teachers which helped me throughout.”

Elated Sathvik Bhat who hails from Ujire said that hard work, and strong knowledge on basics had helped him to excel in the CET. “I am now eagerly waiting for NEET results. The lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic helped me to be strong in my basics of the subjects. If the basics are strong, then it is easy to solve the problems.”

A total of 8,088 had appeared for the CET in Dakshina Kannada, of whom 7,386 are eligible for engineering, 5,557 for BNYS, 5,170 for BSc Agriculture, 5,552 for bachelor of Veterinary Science, 7,774 for BPharma and D Pharma.