Three killed as car rams into bus near Mysuru

DHNS
DHNS, T Narasipur (Mysuru),
  • Nov 08 2019, 14:49pm ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2019, 14:49pm ist
According to the Police, the car hit the bus in an attempt to over took another vehicle.

Three persons, including a woman, died on the spot when a car in which they were travelling hit a private bus, at Duddagere village, on Mysuru-T Narasipur Road, on Friday.

Mohan, Uma and other person are deceased. The car, which was heading towards Mysuru from T Narasipur, hit the bus coming from the opposite direction.

According to the Police, the car hit the bus in an attempt to over took another vehicle.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mysuru
Road accident
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 