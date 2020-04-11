Three youth in Karnataka held for causing virus scare

Three youth in Karnataka held for causing coronavirus scare

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 11 2020, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 21:38 ist
Representative image

Three youth, who caused panic at a police check post in Mandya district by posing as Muslims infected with COVID-19 and threatened to pass it on to the personnel there if they were detained, have been arrested, a revenue official said on Saturday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The incident occurred on April 8, when the three identified as Mahesh, Abhishek and Srinivas reached Tendekere checkpost in an autorickshaw, KR Pet Tahsildar M Shivamurthy told PTI.

"When they were intercepted, one of them showed the home quarantine seal on his hand and threatened the personnel by claiming that they were Muslims infected with coronavirus and would spread the disease if they were detained, before fleeing," the official said.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

Police launched a manhunt for the trio and nabbed it at Ballekere. A case was registered against the youth, who were subjected to a medical examination at a hospital, but they remained asymptomatic, said the official adding they have been quarantined.

Later, in a press release, Shivamurthy said that though the accused were Hindus, they identified themselves as Muslims infected with COVID-19 and triggered panic. "I want to make it clear that neither Muslims have come to KR Pet to pass on the disease nor is it true that people from the minority community area were transmitting it. People need not panic," he clarified.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Arrest
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

 