Total ban on private vehicle's movement in Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that total ban on all movement of private vehicles four-wheeler/two-wheelers has been imposed across the district to check the spread of coronavirus.

During the relaxation provided by the district administration from 7 am to 12 noon for the purchase of essential commodities, the density of vehicles was high in the district. Many were roaming freely without caring for lockdown. Hence, the district administration decided to ban the movement of private vehicles.

"People can avail of ambulance services for emergency medical needs. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital administrators will be allowed to go in their private vehicle during their transit from home to place of work. Media fraternity will be allowed if they have a valid pass issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations," she said.

The DC has ordered for the shifting of all wholesale vegetable vendors from Central Market in Mangaluru to the APMC yard in Baikampady. The entry of public barring retailers have been prohibited to the APMC yard. The public should purchase vegetables and grocery from the shops near to their houses, she appealed.

Further, she said the wholesale supply of grocery in the Bunder area will be continued. However, the wholesalers should stop selling grocery items to the general public at the Bunder area. Grocery items can be unloaded from vehicles in the Bunder area from 7 am to 12 noon. While wholesalers can supply grocery items to retailers from 1 pm to 7 pm, in Bunder.

In rural areas,grocery items and food items can be transported in light vehicles. For medical emergency,public can dial 108 and 1077.