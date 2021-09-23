Two die in lorry collision in Chitradurga

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Chitradurga,
  • Sep 23 2021, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 14:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons died on spot in a collision between two lorries at Tamatakallu on the outskirts of Chitradurga city in the wee hours on Thursday.

According to police, Saddam Hussain (30), a native of Shiggaon, Haveri district, lorry driver and Beerappa (23), cleaner, are the deceased.

The lorry in which they were travelling rammed into another lorry parked on the roadside from behind.

Chitradurga Rural police registered a case.

Karnataka
Accident
India News
Chitradurga

