Two die in lorry collision in Chitradurga

Two persons died on spot in a collision between two lorries at Tamatakallu on the outskirts of Chitradurga city in the wee hours on Thursday.

According to police, Saddam Hussain (30), a native of Shiggaon, Haveri district, lorry driver and Beerappa (23), cleaner, are the deceased.

The lorry in which they were travelling rammed into another lorry parked on the roadside from behind.

Chitradurga Rural police registered a case.

