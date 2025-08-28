<p>New York/Washington: A shooter who opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic School, killing two children, had ‘Nuke India’ written on one of the guns, according to video footage of the alleged arsenal used by him.</p>.<p>The shooter, identified as Robin Westman, 23, from Minnesota, opened fire in the Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday killing two children aged 8 and 10 and injuring 17 people. Westman then allegedly killed himself.</p>.At least 2 killed, 17 injured in shooting at Minneapolis Catholic school.<p>Video footage circulating online allegedly showed Westman displaying his ammunition, rifles and guns. ‘Nuke India’ is written in white on one of the guns.</p>.<p>Journalist Laura Loomer said in a post on X that the Minnesota shooter had “Mashallah” and “Nuke India” written on his gun. He also wrote “Israel Must Fall”.</p>.<p>“Clearly influenced by anti-Indian and Anti-Jewish Islamic propaganda. Not really a shocker to see a person like this living in Ilhan Omar’s district kill Catholics. Another example of the Red-Green alliance,” Loomer said.</p>.<p>Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, is the US representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2019. </p>