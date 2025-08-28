Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Nuke India' scribbled on gun of shooter who killed two children at US school

Video footage circulating online allegedly showed Westman displaying his ammunition, rifles and guns. ‘Nuke India’ is written in white on one of the guns.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 05:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 05:55 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited States

Follow us on :

Follow Us