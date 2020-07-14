Udupi man violates home quarantine 163 times

  Jul 14 2020
The Kundapura police in Karnataka have booked a case against a man who had violated home quarantine rules to prevent the spread of coronavirus 163 times and was moving around freely outside.

Sahab Singh had arrived at his rented house at Koteshwara from Mumbai on June 29. He was asked to remain quarantined at home till July 13. However, he was found loitering and visiting hotels in Udupi. Officials tracked his movement through mobile GPS trackers.

He breached the quarantine period 163 times. Following the violation, Flying Squad officer N G Bhat had filed a complaint against Singh in Kundapura Police Station. A case has been booked under IPC Sections 269, and 270.

