University of Mysore confers honorary doctorate upon Sudha Murthy

University of Mysore (UoM) conferred an honorary doctorate upon Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy during Centenary Convocation of UoM on Monday.

Karnataka Governor, also Chancellor of varsities, Vajubhai Vala, who attended the convocation virtually from his Office Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, gave the doctorate to Sudha Murthy in her absence.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan declared the convocation open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation virtually.