UoM confers honorary doctorate upon Sudha Murthy

University of Mysore confers honorary doctorate upon Sudha Murthy

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 19 2020, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2020, 11:21 ist
Sudha Murthy. Credit: DH/Pushkar V.

University of Mysore (UoM) conferred an honorary doctorate upon Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murthy during Centenary Convocation of UoM on Monday.

Karnataka Governor, also Chancellor of varsities, Vajubhai Vala, who attended the convocation virtually from his Office Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, gave the doctorate to Sudha Murthy in her absence.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan declared the convocation open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation virtually.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sudha Murthy
University of Mysore
doctorate
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Kimchi disaster brews after typhoons hurt cabbage farms

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Millions more Covid-19 tests but are results reported?

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

Win, but still lose? Behold the US Electoral College

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

DH Toon | Vigilant for every inch of India's land: Shah

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

Trump running campaign he likes, not the one he needs

 