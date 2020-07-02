Unscientific disposal of used masks poses threat

Unscientific disposal of face masks by the residents of the city, is posing a threat to the civic workers of contracting the virus. Despite repeated warnings and request, the people continue to violate guidelines and dispose the masks along with garbage.

The civic workers, who collect garbage from houses, complained that masks are being disposed along with the waste. A worker, who collects waste at Vijayanagar area said she separates at least 10 masks a day. The residents do not hand over the mask separately, but dispose it along with the dry waste. “Our requests to dispose masks in a separate cover is being neglected,” she said.

Another civic worker said that she fears to segregate waste due to the masks. “We have no option, but to collect the garbage. We know the used masks are the source of transmission of coronavirus. But, we are helpless, as we have no other source of income,” she said.

A resident of Gokulam K A Ramya said majority of the residents are confused about disposal of the masks. It would be better to set-up dedicated mask disposal centres or collect it separately. The civic body must rope in locals and conduct an awareness drive, she suggested.

There is also an urgent need to educate the public on disposing the soiled masks. The face masks are potential source of spreading coronavirus and educating them about appropriate disposal of used face masks is very much essential. “Proper and scientific disposal of masks is crucial not only for our own safety, but also for the safety of others,” said Brinda Kishore of Vijayanagar.

An officer of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) said that the residents are careless. The people are yet to understand the adverse effect of Covid-19. It is a common sense to dispose the mask scientifically.

Despite explaining simple techniques, still many are not cooperative. It is not a matter of imposing fine or taking legal action, but, the people must think about others. Even civic workers are human beings, he said.