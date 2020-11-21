'Vaccine to be administered among Covid warriors first'

The vaccine for Covid-19 is likely to be available in January or February 2021 and it will be administered among Covid warriors first.

According to the Health department authorities, the district has nearly 35,000 Covid warriors from both government and private institutions. As many as 15,010 Covid warriors are working with 175 government institutions. There are 1,507 private institutions.

Covid warriors include, doctors, nurses, Anganwadi workers and assistants, Asha workers and drivers. "The state government has sought the number of Covid warriors in the district. We are collecting details from private institutions. The exact figures will be provided in a day or two,” said an officer.

The Union government has asked the details and it will supply medicine as per the need. The Health department will be prepared to administer the vaccine. The immunisation will be as per the guidelines of the state as well as the Union government.

The authorities will see how to administer the vaccine. The vaccine is likely to be administered in booths, hospitals and special arrangements will be made. However, a final call will be taken after holding a discussion with the higher ups.

Initially, the vaccination will be administered to the target groups and later, mass immunisation will be conducted.

The DHO said, "The district witnessed a steep decline in Covid cases in the last one month. Various measures by the district administration, increasing tests and creating awareness among the people resulted in the decline of cases."