Video uploaded to address attrition in postal dept

Close on the heels of Department of Posts inviting applications for filling up 2,243 vacant Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts, Mangaluru Division has uploaded a video on social media and YouTube to clear the doubts of job aspirants.

The video, a brainchild of Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division, Sriharsha N, was uploaded mainly to address attrition in the department. During the previous second online recruitment, the Department had received thousands of applications for 2,637 vacant posts. Sriharsha said in the end only 62% of the posts were filled up.

"In Mangaluru division, only 16 out of 43 eligible candidates were employed," he said. Though the minimum education qualification is SSLC, many graduates and even postgraduates had applied for the job. These candidates after being selected refused to join in realising the kind of work they had to do, Sriharsha said.

"In order to ensure that applicants apply with full information about the job, we made a descriptive video," Sriharsha stated in his message posted on social media. The video titled Postal department Jobs: GDS Cycle 3 recruitment-Karnataka Circle (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F3oEppLbZxo&feature=youtu.be) has already received 1,400 views by Friday evening.

The video made by Chethan Kumar, an employee of the Department of Posts, clears most doubts of job aspirants by sharing information about the kind of work, location, salary and transfers. The video which begins with a brief introduction of the Department by Sriharsha ends with the statement that a career in the Department guarantees job satisfaction.

The video also includes images of day-to-day duties of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant BPM, and pay slips.

A netizen welcoming the initiative appreciated the Mangaluru division for clearing doubts in the Kannada language.