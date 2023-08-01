Villagers take ill due to water contamination; many admitted to hospital

Three more people took ill at Belakera village in Chitguppa taluk due to contamination of drinking water. They were admitted to the Community Health Centre in the town.

A total of 29 people suffered from gastroenteritis after drinking the borewell water at the village. Officials said 26 people took ill on Saturday night and of them, 10 were sent to BRIMS in Bidar. Others took medical care at the community health centre. Medical Officer Vijay Hiraskar said that rainwater stagnated around the borewell from where the villagers collected drinking water.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Mohammed Akram Pasha informed that the rainwater entered the borewell and people who consumed the contaminated water suffered from vomiting and diarrhea. The situation is under control and water sample has been sent to the laboratory. Drinking water from the borewell has been stopped. A report has been submitted to the higher officials against the panchayat development officer and staff, he explained.

MLA Siddalingappa Patil, MLC Chandrashekar Patil, Bhimarao Patil and others visited the village and instructed the Gram Panchayat officials to maintain cleanliness.

14 ill at Baridabad

As many as 14 people at Baridabad in Bidar taluk suffered from severe vomiting and diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water.

People have been complaining of suffering from gastroenteritis for the past one week in the locality. The affected include two children and five women. Three people are undergoing treatment at BRIMS and seven in a private hospital. Two others returned home after recovery, the residents explained.

According to sources, leakage in the water supply pipeline near Sangameshwar temple in Baridabad village is the main cause for the problem. The disease spread its tentacles after July 25 and more cases started reporting from Friday. A makeshift medical care centre has been set up at the Government Primary School in the village. An ambulance has been kept ready and five medical staff including a doctor have been working round the clock in the village.

PDO suspended

Chatnalli Gram Panchayat Development Officer Devappa has been suspended for neglecting the drinking water supply. Zilla Panchayat CEO Shilpa M has ordered the suspension of PDO in connection with people taking ill after drinking contaminated water at Baridabad village.

Minister’s visit

District In-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre who inquired the health of patients suffering from gastroenteritis at BRIMS in Bidar instructed the officials to take the water contamination issue seriously and supply clean drinking water in the villages.

At a meeting convened at DC office auditorium in Bidar, he said officials should ensure that such incidents were not repeated in any other Gram Panchayat.

The 15th financial scheme funds should be utilised for drinking water supply.

Earlier, the minister along with MLA Shailendra Beldale visited Baridabad and Belakera villages and inspected the drinking water supply system.