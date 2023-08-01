Water contamination: 1 dies, 18 hospitalised in Karnataka

A 23-year-old woman died and 18 others are undergoing treatment in District General hospital after they complained of gastroenteritis due to the drinking contaminated water at Kawadigarahatti village in the taluk on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased woman has been identified as Manjula. Of those who are undergoing treatment in the hospital nine are children and four are women. Gangamma and Srushti have been shifted to Basaveshwara medical college in the city.

According to the doctors, many villagers of Kawadigarahatti complained of gastroenteritis and they were admitted to the hospital. The condition of two persons is said to be critical.

Meanwhile, the officials of the health department have asked villagers not to consume water supplied by the city municipal council.

