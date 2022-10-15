Waylaying Karnataka MLA's car: Man taken to custody

Waylaying K'taka MLA's car: Man taken to custody

The SP attributed the motive being the attempted assault to road rage while overtaking

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Oct 15 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 01:08 ist
MLA Harish Poonja. Credit: DH File Photo

DK Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said the police had taken one Riyaz (38) from Falnir in Mangaluru into custody for allegedly waylaying the car in which MLA Harish Poonja was travelling in at Farangipet  in Bantwal. 

The Scorpio vehicle allegedly involved in the incident was also seized. The complainant Naveen, driver of MLA, has identified him and the vehicle. The man does not have any criminal cases registered against him and no weapon was found with him. The SP attributed the motive being the attempted assault to road rage while overtaking. 

Further investigation is going on, SP added.

