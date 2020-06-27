Will start PSSK within 30 days after order: Nirani

Former minister and BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani, who has leased Pandavapura Sahakari Sakkare Kharkane (PSSK) for a period of 40-year, on Saturday said that the factory will start functioning within 30 days after he receives the orders from the government.

Speaking to media persons during a session organised by Mysuru District Journalist Association here, he said, "The machineries in the factory are in dilapidated state as the factory was defunct for last four years. The factory will be facilitated with modern equipment."

"Salary of the employees, who have not received payment from last three year, will clear within 24 hours after the factory start crushing sugarcane," he assured.

Nirani said that he has spoken with 130 workers and majority of them are already working. They can rejoin the factory if they wish, he said.

He also said that he has plans to upgrade the factory in phase manner. Once the factory is fully up-graded, it will need more employees and priority for employment will be given to regional people.

The factory will not only limit for sugar production. It is planned to generate electricity, ethanol, CNG, sanitiser, fertilizer and other products.

Nirani said, "Tthere is no politics in connection with PSSK. Though I am a BJP MLA, I am also a businessman. I have asked support of all the MLAs, irrespective of political party, in the region for development of PSSK,” he said, adding that he is ready to take responsibility of BJP in the region, but there is no politics in PSSK.