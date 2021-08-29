Woman opposes encroachment clearance, consumes poison

A woman allegedly made an attempt to end life by consuming poison when officials tried to clear a house constructed on encroached land at Hullenahalli village in the taluk on Sunday.

Hombalamma, 55, wife of Honnaiah, consumed poison in front of the officials when they tried to clear the building constructed on gramthana land.

Taluk and gram panchayat officials visited the spot where the house was constructed on two feet gramthana land based on a complaint filed with the Lokayukta.

Hombalamma sought some time to clear the encroachment. The officials visited the spot on Sunday and tried to clear the construction as she failed to clear the encroachment.

The officials rushed her to the taluk hospital and later admitted to Adichunchanagiri hospital for further treatment. No police complaint has been lodged, according to sources.