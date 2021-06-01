Yediyurappa is CM now, don’t know about future: Ravi

BJP general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday said, “B S Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister now. There is no confusion over this. But, I don’t know what the future holds.”

Addressing media persons here, Ravi said that he is not aware of Vijayendra’s purpose of visit to Delhi. “He might have gone for personal reasons, as there are no party meetings held in Delhi. There is a meeting of general secretaries on June 5 and 6 and I will be attending,” he said.

“The party has been taking decisions based on the situations and interests of the state. Yediyurappa has been made the CM with the same intention,” he said.

To a query on Siddaramaiah’s statement that seven years of Modi have taken the country back by 70 years, Ravi criticised, “Has Siddaramaiah lost the power of thinking? The UPA government had recommended loans for the industrialists who cheated the banks. Only the slaves have political future in Congress. When Siddaramaiah was the CM, he availed loans and filled the ATM of Congress high command,” he criticised.

“The Congress is creating a drama on the pretext of releasing Rs 100 crore for Covid management from MLAs fund, Ravi said.