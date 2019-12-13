Youth thrashed for alleged eve-teasing girl in Belagavi

A youth was thrashed by mob for allegedly eve-teasing a girl at Shivaji Nagar here on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Firoz, a native of New Delhi. For the past few days, Firoz, who resides at Shivaji Nagar, had been teasing a girl who lives in the same locality.

Activists Naru Nilajkar and others caught hold of Firoz and thrashed him. Firoz then fell to the feet of the girl and apologised for his acts.

Firoz was later handed over to the police.

Market police have detained him for inquiry. A case will be registered if the complaint was filed, said police.