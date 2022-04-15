Karnataka government school uniforms to be delayed by two months

K'taka govt school uniforms to be delayed by 2 months

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 15 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 02:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

While the government has advanced the commencement of the academic year this time, the students will have to wait for at least two months to get their uniforms.

According to sources from the department of primary and secondary education, the supply of uniforms will be delayed by two months and will reach students only in July.

The department has shortened the summer vacation and announced the commencement of classes for the academic year 2022-23 from May 16. It had plans to supply uniforms in the beginning itself. “We have recalled the tender due to high quotations and this is delaying the supply of uniforms,” said a senior official of the department.

As per the information available from the department, tenders were called twice. “There were seven bidders participating in the tender process and it was a very competitive bid, but the lowest bidder has quoted 30% to 50%. This is what prompted us to call for tenders again,” the official added.

The officials said the orders for uniforms have increased this year since most of the schools were placing orders two months in advance.

However, for the new academic year, the department has decided to supply two sets of uniforms. One for the current year and another which was pending last academic year.

The officials said that though funds had been set aside funds for uniforms, they were trying their luck through re-tendering. “We are calling for tenders to see if we can get lowest rates during the bidding process,” the official mentioned.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
School uniforms

