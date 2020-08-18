Karnataka govt relaxes norms for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Keeping religious sentiments in mind, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday announced revised guidelines for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22, allowing public installation of idols with a limited number of participants.

The government has decided to allow the festival to be celebrated in public open spaces such as playgrounds where the height of the Ganesha idol should not exceed four feet. The height of the Ganesha idol that will be installed at homes should not exceed two feet.

Earlier, the government had restricted the festival to temples and homes.

Ganeshotsava committees (mandalis) that have been celebrating the festival in a traditional manner for years should obtain prior permission from the local municipal corporation/administration. One public function will be encouraged in every ward or village. Such events shall not have more than 20 people, the government has said.

Taking out processions with idols has been prohibited. Also, no cultural events will be permitted in public places where the Ganesha idols will be installed.

Citizens will have to immerse the Ganesha idol at home, whereas idols installed in public places can be immersed in ponds or mobile tanks arranged by the local administration or the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

Temples that are celebrating the festival must follow sanitisation and administer thermal screening on disciples. Those visiting temples must wear face masks and maintain 6-feet distance.

“I request all to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner as per the revised guidelines while being mindful that the containing is the spread of Covid-19 is everybody’s responsibility,” Yediyurappa said.