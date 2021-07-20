Karnataka govt taps MGNREGS for water conservation under 'Jal Shakti'

While the Centre had directed all states this year to make use of MGNREGS for taking up works under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Karnataka has extensively focused on water conservation activities under the programme over the last four months.

Beginning from the end of March to July, the state government has taken up 1.3 lakh works under Jal Shakti Abhiyan, through MGNREGS. According to officials in the department, as of July, the state government has used 82% of the MGNREGS funds (of Rs 2,000 crore spent until now) towards water conservation activities, while the general mandate for Natural Resource Management (NRM) under the scheme is 65%.

The government has stepped up efforts towards rejuvenation of water bodies, rainwater harvesting, watershed development and afforestation. Not only has this helped increase work opportunities for people under the MGNREGS, it has also encouraged many parched regions in the state to start thinking about creation of sustainable water sources, officials said.

Speaking to DH, MGNREGS Commissioner Anirudh Sravan Pulipaka said they had achieved 6.23 crore person days of work under the scheme up till July this financial year comapared with 5.5 crore person days in the corresponding period last year.

A majority of the works have been taken up to recharge water bodies (50,000) and for watershed development (49,000), data available with the department showed.

Each district has uniquely prioritised the kind of work to be taken up depending on the requirement in that particular region. While coastal and Malnad areas have focused on getting narrow channels cleared, districts such as Ballari have focused on farm ponds and Ramanagara has take up lake desilting.

“Belagavi has done exceptional work. The district has built 200 new tanks with the help of workers under MGNREGS,” the official explained.

The department aims to take up about seven lakh projects by the end of the fiscal. While Jal Shakti Abhiyan was launched in 2019, the Centre directed the states to make use of MGNREGS for works under the programme in March this

year.