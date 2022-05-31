Karnataka govt transfers three junior IAS officers

Karnataka govt transfers three junior IAS officers

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 31 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 22:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government on Tuesday transferred three junior IAS officers.

The officers and their new postings are Nitish K, deputy secretary (budget and resources), finance department; Mohammed Ikramulla Shariff, deputy secretary-3, finance department and Digvijay Bodke, Ramanagara zilla panchayat CEO. 

